On Friday, Marcus Semien (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas with an OBP of .366, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .485.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 42nd in the league in slugging.

Semien enters this game on a 20-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .286.

In 45 of 55 games this year (81.8%) Semien has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (34.5%).

He has hit a home run in 14.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Semien has had at least one RBI in 52.7% of his games this season (29 of 55), with two or more RBI 10 times (18.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 63.6% of his games this season (35 of 55), with two or more runs 10 times (18.2%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .246 AVG .329 .329 OBP .420 .348 SLG .592 5 XBH 10 1 HR 5 8 RBI 22 13/9 K/BB 17/12 3 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 31 17 (70.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (90.3%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (32.3%) 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (67.7%) 1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (22.6%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 21 (67.7%)

