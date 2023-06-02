Rangers vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 2
Friday's game features the Texas Rangers (35-20) and the Seattle Mariners (29-27) matching up at Globe Life Field (on June 2) at 8:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Rangers, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The probable starters are Luis Castillo (4-2) for the Mariners and Jon Gray (5-1) for the Rangers.
Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Mariners 3.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 2-1.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The Rangers have a 3-1-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in four of those games).
- The Rangers have been victorious in 12, or 57.1%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Texas has come away with a win nine times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Texas scores the most runs in baseball (346 total, 6.3 per game).
- Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.68 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 27
|@ Orioles
|W 5-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Dean Kremer
|May 28
|@ Orioles
|L 3-2
|Cody Bradford vs Kyle Bradish
|May 29
|@ Tigers
|W 5-0
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Matthew Boyd
|May 30
|@ Tigers
|W 10-6
|Martín Pérez vs Alex Faedo
|May 31
|@ Tigers
|L 3-2
|Dane Dunning vs Joey Wentz
|June 2
|Mariners
|-
|Jon Gray vs Luis Castillo
|June 3
|Mariners
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Marco Gonzales
|June 4
|Mariners
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Bryce Miller
|June 5
|Cardinals
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Adam Wainwright
|June 6
|Cardinals
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Miles Mikolas
|June 7
|Cardinals
|-
|Jon Gray vs Jack Flaherty
