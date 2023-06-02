Rangers vs. Mariners: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Ty France and the Seattle Mariners square off against Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers on Friday at 8:05 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.
The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Rangers have +100 odds to upset. The game's total is set at 8 runs.
Rangers vs. Mariners Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-120
|+100
|8
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Rangers Recent Betting Performance
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 2-1.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The Rangers have gone 3-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 games (four of those contests had a spread listed by bookmakers).
Explore More About This Game
Rangers Betting Records & Stats
- The Rangers have come away with 12 wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Texas has a record of 9-8 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.
- The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Games involving Texas have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 31 of 54 chances this season.
- The Rangers have posted a record of 5-1-0 against the spread this season.
Rangers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|16-8
|19-12
|16-6
|19-14
|24-14
|11-6
