Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will look to outdo Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers have hit 71 homers this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Texas ranks fourth in the majors with a .451 team slugging percentage.

The Rangers rank first in the majors with a .272 team batting average.

Texas has scored the most runs (346) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .340.

The Rangers rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Texas has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.68 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.

Rangers pitchers have a 1.195 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jon Gray (5-1) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in seven innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Gray will look to pitch five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Orioles W 5-3 Away Andrew Heaney Dean Kremer 5/28/2023 Orioles L 3-2 Away Cody Bradford Kyle Bradish 5/29/2023 Tigers W 5-0 Away Nathan Eovaldi Matthew Boyd 5/30/2023 Tigers W 10-6 Away Martín Pérez Alex Faedo 5/31/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Away Dane Dunning Joey Wentz 6/2/2023 Mariners - Home Jon Gray Luis Castillo 6/3/2023 Mariners - Home Andrew Heaney Marco Gonzales 6/4/2023 Mariners - Home Nathan Eovaldi Bryce Miller 6/5/2023 Cardinals - Home Martín Pérez Adam Wainwright 6/6/2023 Cardinals - Home Dane Dunning Miles Mikolas 6/7/2023 Cardinals - Home Jon Gray Jack Flaherty

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.