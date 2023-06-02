The Dallas Wings (3-1) go up against the Washington Mystics (2-2) on Friday, June 2, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ION.

Wings vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Key Stats for Wings vs. Mystics

Dallas put up an average of 82.9 points last year, seven more points than the 75.9 that Washington allowed.

The Wings went 17-9 last season when they scored more than 75.9 points.

Dallas shot at a 43.5% rate from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 43% shooting opponents of Washington averaged.

The Wings put together a 15-7 straight up record in games they shot over 43% from the field.

Dallas knocked down 34.3% of its shots from three-point range, which was just 0.5 percentage points greater than the 33.8% Washington's opponents averaged last season.

The Wings went 10-7 when shooting above 33.8% as a team from three-point range.

Washington and Dallas rebounded at around the same clip, averaging 34.9 and 33.8 boards per game last season, respectively.

Wings Injuries