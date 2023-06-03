The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is in progress, and following the second round Byeong-Hun An is in 22nd place at -1.

Looking to place a bet on Byeong-Hun An at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Byeong-Hun An Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, An has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

An has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

An has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five tournaments.

He has made the cut in four of his past five appearances.

An has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

An will attempt to make the cut for the fourth event in a row by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 31 -6 270 0 17 1 2 $1.5M

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

An has one top-five finish in his past seven appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 15th.

In his past seven appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend five times.

An finished 22nd when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

At 7,571 yards, Muirfield Village GC is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,301 yards.

The average course An has played in the past year has been 272 yards shorter than the 7,571 yards Muirfield Village GC will be at for this event.

An's Last Time Out

An finished in the 56th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

His 4.04-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge ranked in the 56th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.06).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, An was better than 86% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

An recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, An had four bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.7).

An's six birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge were more than the tournament average (5.7).

At that last competition, An had a bogey or worse on eight of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.2).

An finished the Charles Schwab Challenge carding a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 1.9 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Charles Schwab Challenge averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but An finished without one.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

June 1- 4, 2023 Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

72 / 7,571 yards

All statistics in this article reflect An's performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

