Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Corey Seager (batting .256 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Mariners.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is hitting .327 with nine doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.
- In 80.0% of his 25 games this season, Seager has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 25 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (20.0%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 52.0% of his games this year, Seager has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (24.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 11 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|3
|.345
|AVG
|.400
|.429
|OBP
|.571
|.483
|SLG
|.700
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|5/5
|K/BB
|2/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (83.3%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (50.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 47 home runs (0.8 per game), the fewest in the league.
