Jonah Heim, with an on-base percentage of .282 in his past 10 games, will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners, on June 3 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Mariners.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .290 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 58th in the league in slugging.

Heim will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .353 in his last games.

In 72.9% of his 48 games this season, Heim has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 48 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (12.5%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 47.9% of his games this year, Heim has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 20 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .283 AVG .345 .345 OBP .415 .660 SLG .448 10 XBH 4 5 HR 1 17 RBI 11 14/4 K/BB 9/7 0 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 27 14 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (77.8%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (37.0%) 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (33.3%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.7%) 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (44.4%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings