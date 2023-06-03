Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Leody Taveras (.514 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits) and the Texas Rangers battle the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is batting .303 with 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 13 walks.
- In 65.1% of his 43 games this season, Taveras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- In 43 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Taveras has an RBI in 11 of 43 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 19 of 43 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|15
|.259
|AVG
|.315
|.333
|OBP
|.373
|.407
|SLG
|.444
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|9
|11/2
|K/BB
|11/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|28
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (71.4%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (32.1%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (46.4%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.6%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (28.6%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, 0.8 per game).
