The Texas Rangers (36-20) will look to Marcus Semien, currently on a 21-game hit streak, when they take on the Seattle Mariners (29-28) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday, at Globe Life Field.

Andrew Heaney (4-3) take the hill for the Rangers in this matchup. The Mariners, however, have yet to list a starter.

Rangers vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

4:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (4-3, 3.76 ERA) vs TBA - SEA

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

The Rangers' Heaney (4-3) will make his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with a 3.76 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .211.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Heaney will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Andrew Heaney vs. Mariners

The Mariners are batting .226 this season, 28th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .377 (26th in the league) with 61 home runs.

The left-hander has allowed the Mariners to go 4-for-25 with a double, a home run and three RBI in 6 2/3 innings this season.

