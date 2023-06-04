On Sunday, Adolis Garcia (.357 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .257 with nine doubles, 14 home runs and 20 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.

Garcia enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .333.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 34 of 56 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (19.6%), leaving the park in 5.8% of his chances at the plate.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 44.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 21.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 29 times this year (51.8%), including 12 games with multiple runs (21.4%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .294 AVG .209 .342 OBP .300 .603 SLG .373 9 XBH 5 6 HR 3 22 RBI 14 13/5 K/BB 22/10 1 SB 2 Home Away 26 GP 30 16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (60.0%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (20.0%) 16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (43.3%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (13.3%) 15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (33.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings