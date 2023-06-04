Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Marcus Semien (.587 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.
He collected three extra-base hits in his last game (4-for-6 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI) against the Mariners.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas in OBP (.371), slugging percentage (.506) and OPS (.877) this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 13th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.
- Semien is batting .364 with one homer during his last games and is on a 22-game hitting streak.
- Semien has picked up a hit in 47 of 57 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.
- He has gone deep in 15.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 57), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 52.6% of his games this season, Semien has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 37 times this year (64.9%), including 11 games with multiple runs (19.3%).
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.246
|AVG
|.329
|.329
|OBP
|.420
|.348
|SLG
|.592
|5
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|22
|13/9
|K/BB
|17/12
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|31
|19 (73.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|28 (90.3%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (32.3%)
|16 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (67.7%)
|2 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (22.6%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|21 (67.7%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.84 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 51 home runs (0.9 per game), the least in baseball.
- Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.00, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .185 batting average against him.
