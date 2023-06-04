The Texas Rangers and Nate Lowe (.366 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 3-for-6 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Mariners.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 27 walks while batting .281.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 79th in the league in slugging.

Lowe has gotten a hit in 45 of 57 games this year (78.9%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (26.3%).

Looking at the 57 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (10.5%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has had an RBI in 26 games this season (45.6%), including seven multi-RBI outings (12.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 30 games this year (52.6%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .254 AVG .263 .359 OBP .313 .463 SLG .382 8 XBH 7 3 HR 1 12 RBI 12 16/10 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 31 19 (73.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (83.9%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (29.0%) 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (51.6%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.5%) 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (38.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings