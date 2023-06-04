Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Robbie Grossman (.412 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Mariners.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Mariners Player Props
|Rangers vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Mariners Prediction
|How to Watch Rangers vs Mariners
|Rangers vs Mariners Odds
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is hitting .240 with six doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.
- Grossman has picked up a hit in 64.0% of his 50 games this season, with at least two hits in 16.0% of those games.
- Looking at the 50 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (12.0%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Grossman has an RBI in 16 of 50 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (50.0%), including seven multi-run games (14.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.294
|AVG
|.173
|.367
|OBP
|.228
|.529
|SLG
|.173
|6
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|4
|15/7
|K/BB
|16/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|26
|17 (70.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (57.7%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (15.4%)
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (50.0%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.5%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (30.8%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.84 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Miller (3-2) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.00 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .185 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.