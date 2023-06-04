How to Watch the Wings vs. Sun Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Connecticut Sun (5-1) face the Dallas Wings (3-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 4, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, BSSWX, and NBCS-BOS.
Wings vs. Sun Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: Bally Sports
- Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Key Stats for Wings vs. Sun
- Dallas averages 10.7 more points per game (87.2) than Connecticut give up (76.5).
- Dallas' 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as Connecticut has allowed to its opponents.
- The Wings are 2-0 when they shoot higher than 41.4% from the field.
- Dallas is knocking down 31.6% of its shots from three-point range, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the 28.1% Connecticut's opponents are averaging on the season.
- The Wings have a 3-1 record when the team hits more than 28.1% of their three-point attempts.
- Connecticut averages 37.7 rebounds a contest, 0.7 more rebounds per game than Dallas' average.
Wings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Lou Lopez Senechal
|Out
|Knee
|Diamond DeShields
|Out
|Knee
