Ezequiel Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the hill, on June 5 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1-for-1) against the Mariners.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

  • Duran has eight doubles, seven home runs and six walks while batting .307.
  • Duran has gotten a hit in 27 of 41 games this season (65.9%), including 12 multi-hit games (29.3%).
  • He has gone deep in 17.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 41), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Duran has picked up an RBI in 34.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 19.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
  • In 17 of 41 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 13
.370 AVG .245
.383 OBP .302
.609 SLG .347
5 XBH 3
3 HR 1
10 RBI 6
8/1 K/BB 17/0
0 SB 2
Home Away
23 GP 18
17 (73.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (55.6%)
6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (50.0%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.24).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 61 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • The Cardinals are sending Wainwright (2-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.15 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 26 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out was on Monday, May 29 against the Kansas City Royals, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • In five games this season, the 41-year-old has put up a 6.15 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .325 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.