Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cardinals - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Josh Jung (.641 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Texas Rangers face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Mariners.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung has 64 hits, which is best among Texas hitters this season, while batting .294 with 24 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 22nd in batting average, 61st in on base percentage, and 15th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB action.
- Jung has gotten at least one hit in 74.5% of his games this year (41 of 55), with multiple hits 19 times (34.5%).
- In 18.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Jung has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (34.5%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (20.0%).
- He has scored in 28 games this year (50.9%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.302
|AVG
|.194
|.353
|OBP
|.234
|.587
|SLG
|.361
|8
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|11
|23/5
|K/BB
|24/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|31
|17 (70.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (77.4%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (32.3%)
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (51.6%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (16.1%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (35.5%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Wainwright gets the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.15 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In five games this season, the 41-year-old has a 6.15 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .325 to his opponents.
