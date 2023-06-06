After going 2-for-5 in his last game, Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Matthew Liberatore) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

Matthew Liberatore TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is hitting .351 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.

Seager will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Seager has picked up a hit in 23 of 28 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has hit a home run in 21.4% of his games this season, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Seager has an RBI in 15 of 28 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 13 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 3 .345 AVG .400 .429 OBP .571 .483 SLG .700 2 XBH 3 1 HR 0 3 RBI 1 5/5 K/BB 2/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 12 13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings