Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cardinals - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim (.368 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is batting .296 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 17th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.
- Heim enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .389 with one homer.
- Heim has gotten a hit in 38 of 51 games this year (74.5%), including 16 multi-hit games (31.4%).
- Looking at the 51 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (13.7%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25 games this year (49.0%), Heim has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (21.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 23 of 51 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.283
|AVG
|.345
|.345
|OBP
|.415
|.660
|SLG
|.448
|10
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|11
|14/4
|K/BB
|9/7
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|27
|17 (70.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (77.8%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (37.0%)
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (33.3%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.7%)
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (44.4%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.24).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Liberatore (1-1) makes the start for the Cardinals, his third of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Friday, May 26 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.