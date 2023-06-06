The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim (.368 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

Matthew Liberatore TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is batting .296 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 17th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.

Heim enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .389 with one homer.

Heim has gotten a hit in 38 of 51 games this year (74.5%), including 16 multi-hit games (31.4%).

Looking at the 51 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (13.7%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 25 games this year (49.0%), Heim has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (21.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 23 of 51 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .283 AVG .345 .345 OBP .415 .660 SLG .448 10 XBH 4 5 HR 1 17 RBI 11 14/4 K/BB 9/7 0 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 27 17 (70.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (77.8%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (37.0%) 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (33.3%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.7%) 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (44.4%)

