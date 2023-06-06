Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cardinals - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Mitch Garver and the Texas Rangers face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Matthew Liberatore) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver has a double, three home runs and four walks while hitting .313.
- Garver has had a hit in seven of nine games this season (77.8%), including multiple hits three times (33.3%).
- In nine games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Garver has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five of nine games (55.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|.357
|AVG
|.000
|.400
|OBP
|.286
|.786
|SLG
|.000
|2
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|0
|4/1
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|2
|7 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.24).
- The Cardinals give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Liberatore (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals, his third of the season.
- His last time out came on Friday, May 26 against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
