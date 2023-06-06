Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals take the field on Tuesday at Globe Life Field against Dane Dunning, who will start for the Texas Rangers. First pitch will be at 8:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Rangers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.3 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB play with 77 total home runs.

Texas is third in baseball with a .460 slugging percentage.

The Rangers have an MLB-high .278 batting average.

Texas has the top offense in baseball, scoring 6.4 runs per game (380 total runs).

The Rangers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .345 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 14 average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Texas' 3.62 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.186).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers are sending Dunning (4-1) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.06 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Dunning has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Dunning will look to build on a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 3.7 frames per appearance).

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/31/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Away Dane Dunning Joey Wentz 6/2/2023 Mariners W 2-0 Home Jon Gray Luis Castillo 6/3/2023 Mariners W 16-6 Home Andrew Heaney Bryan Woo 6/4/2023 Mariners W 12-3 Home Nathan Eovaldi Bryce Miller 6/5/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Home Martín Pérez Adam Wainwright 6/6/2023 Cardinals - Home Dane Dunning Matthew Liberatore 6/7/2023 Cardinals - Home Jon Gray Jack Flaherty 6/9/2023 Rays - Away Andrew Heaney Taj Bradley 6/10/2023 Rays - Away Nathan Eovaldi Shane McClanahan 6/11/2023 Rays - Away Martín Pérez Zach Eflin 6/12/2023 Angels - Home Dane Dunning Tyler Anderson

