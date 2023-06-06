The Texas Rangers (39-20) will look to Marcus Semien, currently on a 24-game hit streak, when they face the St. Louis Cardinals (25-36) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday, at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers will call on Dane Dunning (4-1) against the Cardinals and Matthew Liberatore (1-1).

Rangers vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (4-1, 2.06 ERA) vs Liberatore - STL (1-1, 4.91 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

The Rangers will hand the ball to Dunning (4-1) for his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.06, a 2.91 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.042 in 13 games this season.

In five starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Dunning has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Liberatore

Liberatore (1-1) gets the start for the Cardinals, his third of the season.

In his most recent time out on Friday, May 26, the left-hander threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Over his three appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .225 against him. He has a 4.91 ERA and averages 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Liberatore will try to record his third matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 3.7 innings per appearance.

