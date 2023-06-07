Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cardinals - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Adolis Garcia (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 62 hits, which ranks first among Texas hitters this season, while batting .273 with 25 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
- Garcia will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 with one homer during his last games.
- In 62.7% of his 59 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- In 20.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has an RBI in 27 of 59 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 31 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.294
|AVG
|.209
|.342
|OBP
|.300
|.603
|SLG
|.373
|9
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|14
|13/5
|K/BB
|22/10
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|30
|19 (65.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (60.0%)
|9 (31.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (20.0%)
|18 (62.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (43.3%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (13.3%)
|17 (58.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.26).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 63 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Flaherty (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.55 ERA in 63 1/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.55), 66th in WHIP (1.516), and 32nd in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers.
