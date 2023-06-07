On Wednesday, Jonah Heim (.579 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Texas Rangers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is batting .296 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 18th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

Heim enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .389 with one homer.

Heim has had a hit in 38 of 51 games this year (74.5%), including multiple hits 16 times (31.4%).

In 13.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Heim has driven home a run in 25 games this year (49.0%), including more than one RBI in 21.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

In 45.1% of his games this season (23 of 51), he has scored, and in eight of those games (15.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .283 AVG .345 .345 OBP .415 .660 SLG .448 10 XBH 4 5 HR 1 17 RBI 11 14/4 K/BB 9/7 0 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 27 17 (70.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (77.8%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (37.0%) 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (33.3%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.7%) 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (44.4%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings