Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cardinals - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras and his .525 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has 10 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 13 walks while hitting .297.
- In 30 of 46 games this season (65.2%) Taveras has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (28.3%).
- Looking at the 46 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (6.5%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Taveras has had at least one RBI in 28.3% of his games this season (13 of 46), with more than one RBI six times (13.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 21 times this year (45.7%), including five games with multiple runs (10.9%).
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|15
|.259
|AVG
|.315
|.333
|OBP
|.373
|.407
|SLG
|.444
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|9
|11/2
|K/BB
|11/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|28
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (71.4%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (32.1%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (46.4%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.6%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (28.6%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.26).
- The Cardinals allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
- Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.55 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.55), 66th in WHIP (1.516), and 32nd in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers.
