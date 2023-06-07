Wednesday's 8:30 PM ET matchup between the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Miami Heat (44-38) at FTX Arena features the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic and the Heat's Jimmy Butler as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on ABC with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7

Wednesday, June 7 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Jokic, Bam Adebayo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets' Last Game

On Sunday, the Heat beat the Nuggets 111-108, led by Gabe Vincent with 23 points. Jokic was the high scorer for the losing squad with 41 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 41 11 4 0 0 2 Jamal Murray 18 4 10 1 0 3 Aaron Gordon 12 7 2 0 1 2

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Heat's Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Gabe Vincent 23 0 3 2 0 4 Bam Adebayo 21 9 4 0 2 0 Jimmy Butler 21 4 9 0 0 2

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic paces his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the floor. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray posts 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Aaron Gordon posts 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, shooting 56.4% from the field.

Bruce Brown is posting 11.5 points, 3.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 17.4 points, 1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is the Heat's top scorer (20.4 points per game) and rebounder (9.2), and posts 3.2 assists.

Butler is putting up a team-high 5.3 assists per game. And he is contributing 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds, making 53.9% of his shots from the field.

The Heat receive 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Max Strus.

Caleb Martin is averaging 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.

The Heat receive 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Kyle Lowry.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 32.3 12.3 11.7 1 1.1 1.6 Jimmy Butler MIA 23.1 7.2 6.3 1.9 0.4 1.1 Jamal Murray DEN 27.9 5.5 6.3 2 0.3 2.8 Bam Adebayo MIA 17.4 9.5 4.1 0.8 0.7 0 Michael Porter Jr. DEN 14 9.1 1.9 0.3 0.7 3 Caleb Martin MIA 14.9 5.9 1.4 0.9 0.6 2.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.