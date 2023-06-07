Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (40-20) will face off against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (25-37) at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, June 7. First pitch is set for 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +115. The total for the game has been listed at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray - TEX (6-1, 2.51 ERA) vs Jack Flaherty - STL (3-4, 4.55 ERA)

Rangers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 34 times this season and won 24, or 70.6%, of those games.

The Rangers have a record of 20-6 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (76.9% winning percentage).

Texas has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers have a 6-1 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have won in nine, or 39.1%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Cardinals have won two of nine games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Rangers vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Adolis García 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+130) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Josh Jung 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1400 6th 2nd Win AL West +155 - 2nd

