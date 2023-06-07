Player prop betting options for Marcus Semien, Paul Goldschmidt and others are available in the Texas Rangers-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, starting at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jon Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Gray Stats

The Rangers' Jon Gray (6-1) will make his 12th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Gray will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 31-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.51), 13th in WHIP (1.021), and 57th in K/9 (7.1).

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners Jun. 2 7.0 2 0 0 5 1 at Orioles May. 26 7.0 4 1 1 8 1 vs. Rockies May. 20 5.0 5 1 1 6 2 at Athletics May. 13 8.0 3 0 0 5 2 at Mariners May. 8 7.0 4 1 1 8 0

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Semien Stats

Semien has 76 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashing .304/.372/.504 on the season.

Semien will look for his 26th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .341 with seven doubles, a home run, four walks and 10 RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 6 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 3 4-for-6 4 1 3 9 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has recorded 62 hits with 10 doubles, 15 home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 52 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .273/.331/.515 so far this season.

Garcia brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .390 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 6 4-for-4 1 1 1 7 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 4 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 67 hits with 18 doubles, 10 home runs, 36 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .291/.390/.500 on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jun. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 3 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Pirates Jun. 2 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has put up 61 hits with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .263/.312/.448 slash line so far this year.

Arenado takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Rangers Jun. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Pirates Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 2 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0

