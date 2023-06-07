On Wednesday, Travis Jankowski (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Texas Rangers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is hitting .293 with seven doubles, a triple and nine walks.

Jankowski is batting .267 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Jankowski has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

In 28 games played this season, he has not homered.

Jankowski has picked up an RBI in 28.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games.

He has scored in 12 games this year (42.9%), including multiple runs in three games.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 .276 AVG .316 .364 OBP .381 .345 SLG .447 2 XBH 4 0 HR 0 5 RBI 4 3/3 K/BB 12/4 3 SB 2 Home Away 12 GP 16 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

