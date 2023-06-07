Wings vs. Mercury: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Phoenix Mercury (1-3), on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at College Park Center, battle the Dallas Wings (3-3). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSSWX and AZFamily.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Mercury matchup in this article.
Wings vs. Mercury Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSWX and AZFamily
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Arena: College Park Center
Wings vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Wings (-4.5)
|167
|-200
|+170
|BetMGM
|Wings (-4.5)
|167.5
|-185
|+150
|PointsBet
|Wings (-4.5)
|167.5
|-200
|+150
|Tipico
|Wings (-3.5)
|163.5
|-170
|+135
Wings vs. Mercury Betting Trends
- The Wings compiled a 17-12-0 ATS record last year.
- The Mercury won seven games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times in Wings games.
- The Mercury and their opponents combined to go over the point total nine out of 22 times last season.
