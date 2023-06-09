Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nate Lowe -- hitting .279 with a double, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, on June 9 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks while batting .279.
- He ranks 37th in batting average, 36th in on base percentage, and 72nd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- In 78.7% of his 61 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 11.5% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 45.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this season (52.5%), including 10 multi-run games (16.4%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.254
|AVG
|.263
|.359
|OBP
|.313
|.463
|SLG
|.382
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|12
|16/10
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.54).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 63 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Glasnow (0-0) takes the mound for the Rays to make his third start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
