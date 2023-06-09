Nate Lowe -- hitting .279 with a double, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, on June 9 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks while batting .279.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 36th in on base percentage, and 72nd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

In 78.7% of his 61 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 11.5% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his chances at the plate.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 45.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32 games this season (52.5%), including 10 multi-run games (16.4%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .254 AVG .263 .359 OBP .313 .463 SLG .382 8 XBH 7 3 HR 1 12 RBI 12 16/10 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings