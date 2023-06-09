Friday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (46-19) and the Texas Rangers (40-21) at Tropicana Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rays coming out on top. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on June 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow to the mound, while Andrew Heaney (4-3) will answer the bell for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Rangers vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to the over/under, Texas and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Rangers' ATS record is 5-1-0 over their previous 10 games (six of those matchups had runlines set by bookmakers).

The Rangers have come away with 13 wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Texas has come away with a win two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Texas has the No. 1 offense in the majors, scoring 6.3 runs per game (386 total runs).

Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.58 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

