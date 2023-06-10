At the end of the first round of the RBC Canadian Open, Harry Hall is currently 14th with a score of -3.

Looking to bet on Harry Hall at the RBC Canadian Open this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Harry Hall Insights

Hall has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times in his last 15 rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Hall has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Hall has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five tournaments, and as high as the top five in one.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five events.

In his past five appearances, Hall has finished within three shots of the leader twice and posted a score better than average three times.

Hall will attempt to prolong his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 32 -7 262 0 14 1 3 $752,199

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

Hall finished 14th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,299 yards, which is longer than the 7,264-yard length for this tournament.

Oakdale Golf & Country Club is 7,264 yards, 20 yards shorter than the average course Hall has played in the past year (7,284).

Hall's Last Time Out

Hall was relatively mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 39th percentile of the field.

He shot well to finish in the 98th percentile on par 4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, averaging 3.85 strokes on those 48 holes.

Hall was better than 47% of the competitors at the Charles Schwab Challenge on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.80.

Hall did not card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Hall recorded two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.7).

Hall's 15 birdies or better on par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge were more than the field average of 5.7.

At that last competition, Hall's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 7.2).

Hall finished the Charles Schwab Challenge outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (1.9) with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Hall fell short compared to the field average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

Hall Odds to Win: +4500

All statistics in this article reflect Hall's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

