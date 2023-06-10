Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Jonah Heim -- hitting .297 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and 12 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the hill, on June 10 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Rays Player Props
|Rangers vs Rays Pitching Matchup
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .286 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 27th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging.
- In 71.7% of his 53 games this season, Heim has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (13.2%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 47.2% of his games this year, Heim has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 43.4% of his games this year (23 of 53), he has scored, and in eight of those games (15.1%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|28
|.270
|AVG
|.299
|.323
|OBP
|.348
|.551
|SLG
|.393
|13
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|1
|26
|RBI
|20
|21/6
|K/BB
|18/8
|0
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.53 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
- Bradley (4-2) takes the mound for the Rays in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.60 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 22-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .248 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.