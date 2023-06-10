Held from June 8-11, Mackenzie Hughes will play in the 2023 RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Canada.

Mackenzie Hughes Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Hughes has shot better than par on four occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Hughes has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five tournaments, Hughes has finished in the top 20 once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Hughes has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 30 -5 279 1 14 1 1 $2.7M

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

In Hughes' past six appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once and the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 21st.

In his past six appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Hughes finished 28th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,301 yards, which is longer than the 7,264-yard length for this event.

The average course Hughes has played in the past year (7,281 yards) is 17 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,264).

Hughes' Last Time Out

Hughes was in the 15th percentile on par 3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.38 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday placed him in the 52nd percentile.

On the eight par-5 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Hughes shot better than 44% of the field (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Hughes failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the tournament average was 1.2).

On the eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Hughes had fewer bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (3.3).

Hughes' two birdies or better on par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday were less than the tournament average of 4.5.

At that last tournament, Hughes' par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 8.2).

Hughes ended The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday with a birdie or better on three of eight par-5s, fewer than the tournament average, 4.8.

On the eight par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Hughes carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 1.7.

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

72 / 7,264 yards

