Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas in OBP (.362), slugging percentage (.488) and OPS (.850) this season.
- He ranks 19th in batting average, 25th in on base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among qualified batters in MLB action.
- Semien has gotten a hit in 50 of 62 games this season (80.6%), with more than one hit on 21 occasions (33.9%).
- Looking at the 62 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in nine of them (14.5%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 51.6% of his games this year, Semien has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (19.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 62.9% of his games this season (39 of 62), with two or more runs 11 times (17.7%).
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|32
|.301
|AVG
|.289
|.360
|OBP
|.364
|.455
|SLG
|.519
|14
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|32
|17/12
|K/BB
|27/16
|3
|SB
|4
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.53 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
- Bradley (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.60 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty went five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 22-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .248 against him.
