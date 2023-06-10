Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers hit the field against Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -110 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rangers -110 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run over/under has been listed in this game.

Rangers vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 8 -110 -110 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 games, the Rangers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Rangers have put together a 4-1-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in five of those games).

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have come away with 13 wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Texas has a record of 13-10, a 56.5% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -110 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Texas and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 35 of its 61 opportunities.

The Rangers are 8-2-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-9 19-13 18-6 22-16 28-16 12-6

