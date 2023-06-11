The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 11 doubles, 15 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .268.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.

Garcia has had a hit in 38 of 62 games this year (61.3%), including multiple hits 15 times (24.2%).

He has homered in 12 games this season (19.4%), homering in 5.7% of his chances at the plate.

In 45.2% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (19.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 32 .312 AVG .230 .369 OBP .296 .651 SLG .381 15 XBH 11 11 HR 4 32 RBI 22 24/9 K/BB 42/13 1 SB 4

Rays Pitching Rankings