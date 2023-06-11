Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Corey Seager (coming off going 5-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (5-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI) against the Rays.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager has 13 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks while batting .352.
- Seager has gotten at least one hit in 78.1% of his games this season (25 of 32), with at least two hits 13 times (40.6%).
- He has homered in 21.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 16 games this season (50.0%), Seager has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (28.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 14 times this season (43.8%), including seven games with multiple runs (21.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|.386
|AVG
|.310
|.430
|OBP
|.369
|.671
|SLG
|.552
|12
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|16
|12/7
|K/BB
|13/6
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Rays' 3.58 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- The Rays are sending McClanahan (9-1) out for his 14th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-1 with a 2.02 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the lefty threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.02), 32nd in WHIP (1.150), and 12th in K/9 (10.3).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.