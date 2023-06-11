Ezequiel Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .645 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the hill, on June 11 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Rays.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .318 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and eight walks.

In 66.7% of his games this year (30 of 45), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (31.1%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in seven games this year (15.6%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has driven in a run in 16 games this season (35.6%), including eight games with more than one RBI (17.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 44.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.9%.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 20 .392 AVG .247 .444 OBP .293 .662 SLG .390 10 XBH 7 5 HR 2 15 RBI 10 12/7 K/BB 24/1 1 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings