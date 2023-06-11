The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (.296 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Cardinals.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Explore More About This Game

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is hitting .237 with eight doubles, six home runs and 21 walks.

Grossman has picked up a hit in 34 of 53 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

He has hit a home run in 11.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Grossman has had at least one RBI in 32.1% of his games this year (17 of 53), with more than one RBI nine times (17.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 47.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.2%.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 26 .267 AVG .208 .330 OBP .300 .422 SLG .333 8 XBH 6 3 HR 3 19 RBI 12 25/10 K/BB 31/11 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings