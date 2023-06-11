The Dallas Wings (5-3) are dealing with two players on the injury report as they ready for their Sunday, June 11 game against the New York Liberty (5-2) at Barclays Center, which tips at 1:00 PM ET.

In their last matchup on Friday, the Wings earned a 90-77 victory against the Mercury.

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jocelyn Willoughby Out Quadricep 0 0 0.5

Wings vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Wings Player Leaders

Satou Sabally is the Wings' top rebounder (11.3 per game), and she puts up 21.8 points and 2.9 assists. Her rebounding average ranks her first in the league.

Arike Ogunbowale is the Wings' top scorer (22.4 points per game), and she contributes 4.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds. Her scoring average ranks her third in the league.

Natasha Howard gets the Wings 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. She also posts 1.4 steals and 1.9 blocked shots (fifth in WNBA).

Veronica Burton is the Wings' top assist person (4.6 per game), and she posts 4.4 points and 4.3 rebounds.

Kalani Brown is averaging 7.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1 assists per game, making 35.7% of her shots from the floor.

