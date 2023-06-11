Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees play Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Sunday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees are fourth-best in MLB play with 102 total home runs.

New York's .421 slugging percentage is ninth-best in MLB.

The Yankees have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the league (.234).

New York has the No. 9 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (302 total runs).

The Yankees' .303 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in baseball.

The Yankees strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 13th in MLB.

New York's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

New York's 3.58 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Yankees have the fourth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.211).

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 70 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Fueled by 221 extra-base hits, Boston ranks seventh in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox's .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking sixth with 320 total runs this season.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .332.

The Red Sox rank sixth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of eight whiffs per contest.

Boston averages the 15th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.64 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Red Sox rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.325 WHIP this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees are sending Clarke Schmidt (2-6) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.96 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty went six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Schmidt is looking to pick up his third quality start of the year.

Schmidt will try to prolong a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.7 innings per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 13 outings this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Brayan Bello (3-4) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

He has three quality starts in nine chances this season.

Bello has six starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 White Sox L 3-2 Home Clarke Schmidt Lucas Giolito 6/8/2023 White Sox L 6-5 Home Luis Severino Lance Lynn 6/8/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Home Randy Vasquez Mike Clevinger 6/9/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Gerrit Cole Garrett Whitlock 6/10/2023 Red Sox W 3-1 Home Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/11/2023 Red Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/13/2023 Mets - Away - Max Scherzer 6/14/2023 Mets - Away Luis Severino Justin Verlander 6/16/2023 Red Sox - Away Gerrit Cole Tanner Houck 6/17/2023 Red Sox - Away Domingo Germán Brayan Bello 6/18/2023 Red Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt James Paxton

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Guardians W 5-4 Away James Paxton Shane Bieber 6/7/2023 Guardians L 5-2 Away Kutter Crawford Tanner Bibee 6/8/2023 Guardians L 10-3 Away Matt Dermody Aaron Civale 6/9/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Garrett Whitlock Gerrit Cole 6/10/2023 Yankees L 3-1 Away Tanner Houck Domingo Germán 6/11/2023 Yankees - Away Brayan Bello Clarke Schmidt 6/12/2023 Rockies - Home James Paxton Connor Seabold 6/13/2023 Rockies - Home Kutter Crawford Chase Anderson 6/14/2023 Rockies - Home Garrett Whitlock Austin Gomber 6/16/2023 Yankees - Home Tanner Houck Gerrit Cole 6/17/2023 Yankees - Home Brayan Bello Domingo Germán

