The Dallas Cowboys at the moment have the sixth-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +1600.

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +175

+175 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

The Cowboys and their opponents combined to go over the point total nine out of 17 times last season.

Dallas compiled 354.9 yards per game on offense last season (11th in NFL), and it ranked 12th on the other side of the ball with 330.2 yards allowed per game.

Last year the Cowboys were 8-1 at home and 4-4 away.

When favorites, Dallas was 8-3. When underdogs, the Cowboys went 3-2.

The Cowboys were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC East.

Cowboys Impact Players

Tony Pollard rushed for 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games last year.

In the passing game, Pollard scored three touchdowns, with 39 catches for 371 yards.

In 12 games, Dak Prescott passed for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.2%.

Also, Prescott rushed for 182 yards and one TD.

In 17 games a season ago, CeeDee Lamb had 107 receptions for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.

Brandin Cooks had 57 catches for 699 yards (53.8 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Micah Parsons compiled 65 tackles, 14.0 TFL, and 13.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds @ Giants September 10 1 - +5000 Jets September 17 2 - +1600 @ Cardinals September 24 3 - +20000 Patriots October 1 4 - +5000 @ 49ers October 8 5 - +900 @ Chargers October 16 6 - +3000 Rams October 29 8 - +8000 @ Eagles November 5 9 - +700 Giants November 12 10 - +5000 @ Panthers November 19 11 - +8000 Commanders November 23 12 - +8000 Seahawks November 30 13 - +3000 Eagles December 10 14 - +700 @ Bills December 17 15 - +800 @ Dolphins December 24 16 - +2500 Lions December 30 17 - +1800 @ Commanders January 7 18 - +8000

