Josh Jung, with a slugging percentage of .410 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, June 12 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Rays.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung has 69 hits, which is tops among Texas hitters this season, while batting .285 with 27 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 80th, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.

In 75.4% of his 61 games this season, Jung has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 11 games this year (18.0%), leaving the park in 5% of his chances at the plate.

Jung has had at least one RBI in 32.8% of his games this season (20 of 61), with more than one RBI 11 times (18.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 30 of 61 games this year, and more than once 12 times.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 33 .304 AVG .271 .377 OBP .299 .529 SLG .493 11 XBH 16 6 HR 7 18 RBI 21 33/12 K/BB 35/5 0 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings