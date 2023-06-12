The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (.176 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is hitting .293 with 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 16 walks.

Taveras has gotten a hit in 31 of 50 games this year (62.0%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (28.0%).

In four games this season, he has hit a home run (8.0%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).

Taveras has had an RBI in 14 games this season (28.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 24 games this year (48.0%), including multiple runs in six games.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 31 .250 AVG .318 .314 OBP .377 .375 SLG .509 4 XBH 13 2 HR 3 9 RBI 17 20/5 K/BB 19/11 2 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings