Rangers vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 12
Monday's contest at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (41-23) taking on the Los Angeles Angels (36-31) at 8:05 PM (on June 12). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Rangers, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The probable starters are Dane Dunning (5-1) for the Rangers and Tyler Anderson (3-1) for the Angels.
Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Angels 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Rangers have three wins against the spread in their last four chances.
- The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 35 times this season and won 24, or 68.6%, of those games.
- Texas has a record of 16-4 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -160 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas has scored the most runs (400) in baseball so far this year.
- The Rangers have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 6
|Cardinals
|W 6-4
|Dane Dunning vs Matthew Liberatore
|June 7
|Cardinals
|L 1-0
|Jon Gray vs Jack Flaherty
|June 9
|@ Rays
|L 8-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Tyler Glasnow
|June 10
|@ Rays
|W 8-4
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Taj Bradley
|June 11
|@ Rays
|L 7-3
|Martín Pérez vs Shane McClanahan
|June 12
|Angels
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Tyler Anderson
|June 13
|Angels
|-
|Jon Gray vs Jaime Barria
|June 14
|Angels
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Reid Detmers
|June 15
|Angels
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Shohei Ohtani
|June 16
|Blue Jays
|-
|Martín Pérez vs TBA
|June 17
|Blue Jays
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Kevin Gausman
