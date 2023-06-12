Monday's contest at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (41-23) taking on the Los Angeles Angels (36-31) at 8:05 PM (on June 12). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Rangers, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The probable starters are Dane Dunning (5-1) for the Rangers and Tyler Anderson (3-1) for the Angels.

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have three wins against the spread in their last four chances.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 35 times this season and won 24, or 68.6%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 16-4 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored the most runs (400) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule