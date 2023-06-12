When the Texas Rangers (41-23) and Los Angeles Angels (36-31) meet at Globe Life Field on Monday, June 12, Dane Dunning will get the call for the Rangers, while the Angels will send Tyler Anderson to the hill. The game will start at 8:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Angels (+135). A 9.5-run total is set in the game.

Rangers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (5-1, 2.52 ERA) vs Anderson - LAA (3-1, 5.62 ERA)

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 24, or 68.6%, of the 35 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have a 16-4 record (winning 80% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Rangers went 4-2 over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Angels have come away with 14 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Angels have won two of four games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Rangers vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Jung 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+145) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+160) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+160) Adolis García 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+135)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1400 6th 2nd Win AL West +110 - 2nd

