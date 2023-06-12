The Texas Rangers (41-23) and Los Angeles Angels (36-31) square off in the first of a four-game series on Monday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET. The Rangers are coming off a series defeat to the Rays, and the Angels a series win over the Mariners.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Dane Dunning (5-1) to the mound, while Tyler Anderson (3-1) will answer the bell for the Angels.

Rangers vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (5-1, 2.52 ERA) vs Anderson - LAA (3-1, 5.62 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

The Rangers will send Dunning (5-1) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.52 and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .228 in 14 games this season.

In six starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Dunning has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Dane Dunning vs. Angels

The Angels rank sixth in MLB with 324 runs scored this season. They have a .257 batting average this campaign with 92 home runs (fifth in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Angels one time this season, allowing them to go 2-for-17 in five innings.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Anderson

Anderson gets the start for the Angels, his 12th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.62 ERA and 38 strikeouts over 57 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In 11 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 5.62, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .284 against him.

Anderson is looking to pick up his fifth quality start of the year in this outing.

Anderson has put together eight starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Tyler Anderson vs. Rangers

The opposing Rangers offense has a collective .274 batting average, and is first in the league with 610 total hits and first in MLB play with 400 runs scored. They have the fourth-ranked slugging percentage (.456) and are eighth in all of MLB with 84 home runs.

Anderson has thrown five innings, giving up two earned runs on five hits while striking out six against the Rangers this season.

