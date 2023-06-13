The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jaime Barria and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Angels.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Angels Starter: Jaime Barria

Jaime Barria TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .263 with 12 doubles, 15 home runs and 24 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 63rd, his on-base percentage ranks 94th, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 39 of 64 games this year (60.9%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (23.4%).

In 18.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has driven in a run in 28 games this season (43.8%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (20.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 31 games this season (48.4%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 33 .307 AVG .225 .367 OBP .295 .640 SLG .372 16 XBH 11 11 HR 4 32 RBI 22 26/10 K/BB 43/14 2 SB 4

Angels Pitching Rankings